Test positivity drops to 4.21%

1,938 new cases in State with 45,995 samples tested

With the drop in testing, a usual weekend phenomenon, Kerala reported 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 45,995 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 cases, ever since the pandemic began rose to 10,61,341 cases.

The test positivity rate which has been hovering in the 5-6% range since the past few days, dropped below 5% to register 4.21% on Monday.

Of the 45,995 tests done by the State, 22,560 were rapid antigen assay. The total RT-PCR tests numbered 21,357. Other molecular diagnostic tests like Truenat, CBNAAT , constituted the remaining tests.

The State’s active case pool has been dropping rapidly all of last week and with 3,475 recoveries being reported on Monday, the active case load dropped further to 47,868. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began, stands at 10,08,972.

On Monday, the addition of 13 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,210 deaths.

Thrissur reported four deaths, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha two each, while Ernakulam, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 682 as on Monday, according to official reports, with 204 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 380 cases, Malappuram 241, Ernakulam 240, Kannur 198, Alappuzha 137, Kollam 128, Thiruvananthapuram 118, Thrtissur 107, Kottayam 103, Kasaragod 71, Pathanamthitta 62, Wayanad 62, Palakkad 56 and Idukki 35 cases.