Temporary posts of prosecutors in 28 fast-track courts

July 27, 2022 21:49 IST

Sanction will be accorded for receiving 100 million euro from French bank for Rebuild Kerala Initiative

The Cabinet has given administrative sanction for the construction of an education complex with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funding at Pinarayi village.

The complex will be built on 12.93 acre of land, under the coordination of the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD). As per the existing guidelines, the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. will be engaged as the Special Purpose Vehicle for the project.

The Cabinet on Wednesday also decided to create temporary posts of special public prosecutors in the 28 Fast Track Special Courts, which were started according to an order on February 4, 2022.

It has also been decided to create the post of a GIS expert on contract basis at the State project management unit of the Kerala Solid Waste processing project.

Salary revision

Sanction will be given for revising the salary scale and benefits of nine permanent employees and five co-terminus employees of the Kerala Women’s Commission with effect from July 1, 2019.

The benefits of the 11th Pay Revision order will be allowed for the employees of the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

The State government will give sanction for receiving a financial assistance of 100 million euro from the French bank, AFD, on co-finance basis for Resilient Kerala Development Programme, which is being implemented as Programme for Results under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI). The Additional Chief Secretary and the Chief Executive Officer of the RKI will be tasked with the signing of the agreement, the Cabinet decided.