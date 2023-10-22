Tej turns into extreme severe cyclone; IMD issues yellow alert in nine districts on Oct. 23

October 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The very severe cyclone that formed over the Arabian Sea has now intensified into an extreme severe cyclone on Sunday. The cyclone which is moving north-westwards is likely to make landfall between the coast of Yemen and Oman – between Al Ghaidab (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) – by around Tuesday noon with wind speed of 115-125 km gusting to 140 kmph. The intensity of the cyclone is likely to be weakened slightly before crossing the Yemen-Oman coast.

Kerala is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall triggered by the weather systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued for nine districts from Kollam to Palakkad warning of isolated heavy rains on Monday. However, the typical northeast monsoon rain will be absent at least for the next few days in the State as the present weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to upset the flow of north-easterlies.

Meanwhile, the weathermen are monitoring the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in 24 hours, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Sunday. It is likely to move towards the Andhra coast during the next 12 hours and then recurve and move north-eastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining the West Bengal coast during the subsequent three days. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the southwest and west-central Arabian Sea till Wednesday as gale wind speed is likely to reach up to 190-200 kmph gusting to 220 km in the same region.

