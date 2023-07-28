Technopark turns 34 as it enters a new phase of development

July 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Technopark, the first IT park in India which provided the spark for Kerala’s IT boom, turned 34 on Friday. Technopark, which tells the story of the IT growth of the State and the capital, currently operates in five phases, covering an area of 760 acres and providing 10.6 million square feet of IT built-up space, housing 486 companies with around 72,000 workers across various campuses.

The campus has generated around 1,000 new job opportunities and provided workspace for 12 new companies in the last four months. Technopark’s software export revenue was ₹9,775 crore for the 2021- 22 fiscal.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair said the campus was entering a new phase of development. The Brigade Square constructed over an area of one acre with 1.85 lakh square feet and ₹180 crore investment, and the 6 lakhs square feet ‘Carnival Building’ to be spread across 1.97 acres, are some of the upcoming projects in Technopark Phase 1. The Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project is being built on 19.73 acres with 55.56 square feet at ₹1,800 crore in Phase 3.

The plans for Phase 4 include the TCS IT and ITES campus with 94 acres and 20 lakhs square feet of built up space at a cost of ₹800 crore, The Quad, an integrated mini-township project with amenities such as IT buildings, shopping facilities, affordable housing, hospitals, and educational institutions on an area of approximately 30 acres at a cost of ₹1,600 crore, has 40 lakh square feet built-up space on a single campus.

The Kerala Space Park, Digital Science Park of the Digital University of Kerala, the Emerging ‘Technology Startup Hub of the Kerala StartUp Mission, the campus of SunTec, the MSME Centre and Unity Mall are some of the projects that are under way.

In addition to this, 118 acres of land in Technopark Phase 4 and 10 acres of land in Technopark Phase 3 campuses are available for long-term lease. Technopark Phase 4 and Technopark Kollam have 15,000 and 20,000 square feet of built-up space respectively available for short term lease. Discussions are also under way to transform Technopark Kollam into a ‘workation destination’ (with leisure and business under one roof) in collaboration with the Tourism department.

Sharing his happiness on the milestone, Mr. Nair recalled the contribution of visionary leaders, founders and the team which helped Technopark lay a solid and robust foundation.

