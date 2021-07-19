Technology to produce biogas from water hyacinth

Social entrepreneurs and researchers explain various methods involved in the production of biogas from water hyacinth to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad during a demonstration.

ALAPPUZHA

19 July 2021 19:29 IST

SD College joins hands with social entrepreneurs to popularise it

The Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources (CRAR) of Sanatana Dharma (SD) College here has joined hands with two social entrepreneurs to popularise a technology used to produce biogas from water hyacinth.

A demonstration titled Paayal Jwaala showcasing water hyacinth based biogas production was recently inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Cherthala.

“Water hyacinth is considered as one of the most troublesome aquatic plants. However, several economic benefits could be derived from the invasive weed. Biogas generation utilising water hyacinth is one among them. We can generate around two hours of biogas from 2.5 kg of water hyacinth. A water hyacinth based biogas plant for households can be set up at a cost between ₹11,000 and ₹15,000,” said Anuroop G., a Thanneermukkom-based social entrepreneur. He is joined by Vinod Viverra Kanjirathinkal of Cherthala and EichhoTech, a student start-up based at SD College in popularising the concept.

Advertising

Advertising

G. Nagendra Prabhu, principal investigator, CRAR, who suggested the idea and technologies said that even existing or defunct biogas plants could be utilised for generating biogas and slurry using water hyacinth.

Other products

Apart from biogas, briquettes made of the aquatic weed, for everyday household cooking, were also demonstrated. Other products showcased include two floating beds made of water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds for cultivating Amaranth and similar edible plants; a mechanical shredder for cutting and chopping water hyacinth; digester for producing biogas; and a briquetting machine for compacting dried weeds into blocks of fuel.

Mr. Prabhu said the slurry produced from the digester was a valuable byproduct, which could also be marketed. The slurry is currently being tested in the fields of Sanumon, a young farmer from Kanjikuzhi.

The shredder and briquetting machine were developed under the Rural Technology Project sanctioned to Mr. Prabhu by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

The Agriculture Minister who lauded the efforts of researchers, social entrepreneurs, students and farmers said that they would be provided all support. He promised to bring the technologies to the notice of the appropriate authorities in the government.