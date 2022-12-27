Teachers bring literary characters to life

December 27, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The regular gathering at S.K. Square at Mananchira on Tuesday evening was surprised nonetheless when some of their favourite characters from Malayalam literature appeared before them and invited them to be part of a play.

Vaikom Muhammed Basheer’s Pathumma, M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s Oppol ,and Uroob’s Rachiyamma besides R.Rajasree’s Dakshayani and Kalyani were among them for an experimental street play titled Vaa.. Namukkoru Natakam Kalichalo (Come let’s act out a play).

Presented by Sravanika, Amalgamation of arts, a forum of female school teachers from different parts of the State, the play was intended to welcome the general public to watch the forthcoming State school arts festival in Kozhikode.

The play was directed by P.Sukanya, a dancer and former Kalathilakam at the school and university arts festivals. Sajitha Kamal and P.K. Jyotsna, Sukanya’s colleagues at Ramakrishna Mission HSS, Meenchanda, along with Smitha Sivaraman from GVHSS, Kondotty, scripted the play.

Jisha C. Chalil, from GHSS, Thadikkadavu, Kannur, was the art director, while P.K. Radhi of GVHSS, Nadakkavu, composed the music. K. Jisma, from St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian School, Kozhikode, designed the costumes.

The character of Pathumma from Basheer’s Pathummayude Aadu was presented by K.V. Neena, headmistress of Central LP School, Poyiloor, Kannur, while Julie Vott of St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian School, Kozhikode, appeared in the role of Oppol.

C. Bhamini from DIET, Kozhikode, became Unooli Amma from S.K. Pottekkat’s Oru Deshathinte Katha while Kalayani and Dakshayani from the R. Rajasree’s story Kalyani ennum Dakshayani ennum peraya randu sthreekalude katha were brought to life respectively by R. Nisha from GHSS, Azhchavattam, and A.T. Soumya from Ramakrishna Mission school.

Mary Armina Rodrigues of GGVHSS, Feroke, made a live portrait of writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer on the occasion.