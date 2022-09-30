T20 cricket: Kudumbashree tastes success with sales of ₹10.25 lakh

Ten catering units served food through 12 counters

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 30, 2022 23:05 IST

Kudumbashree units that sold food to spectators at the India-South Africa T20 cricket match at Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium on Wednesday earned about twice what they did on such occasions earlier.

The units raked in ₹10.25 lakh by lining up an array of tasty eats for spectators. Ten catering units operating in the district under the Kudumbashree district mission served food through 12 counters arranged at the stadium’s upper pavilion. Food distribution began from 3 p.m. Tea, coffee, snacks, sandwiches and rolls, chapatti, curry and biryani were some of the attractions on the menu. All counters were active till 11 p.m. when the match concluded.

Green protocol was observed strictly this time too while serving the food. Plastic was eschewed and food was served in steel and areca leaf plates.

Besides nearly 25,000 spectators, about 1,500 staff under the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) who organised the match were also served food by the Kudumbashree.

The mission had prepared tasty eats for the 2019 India-West Indies T20 cricket match, as well as those held in 2018 and 2017. It was under the district mission’s umbrella that the Kudumbashree became the official food partner of the KCA all those years.

