Kerala

Synod of Orthodox church begins on August 1

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM July 30, 2022 18:35 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:35 IST

A five-day episcopal synod of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will begin at the church headquarters in Kottayam on Monday. Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara metropolitan, will preside over the event, which is being attended by all metropolitans of the Church.

An official statement said the Malankara metropolitan would decide on the seats of the newly consecrated metropolitans based on the recommendations made by the episcopal synod and the managing committee.

