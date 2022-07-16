Swine fever: State bans transportation of pigs

July 16, 2022 20:19 IST

Transportation of pigs within State can continue

The State government has imposed a 30-day ban on the transportation of pigs, pork and pork products and pig manure (including pig excreta) to and from the State in view of the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in pigs in Bihar and the north-eastern States.

The ban, as per a notification by the government, will be effective for 30 days from July 14.

The temporary ban does not apply to transportation of pigs, pork products or manure within the State as no cases have been reported here. It is meant as a precautionary measure to protect pig population in the State, the State government said.

The ASF does not affect humans, but it is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease found in domestic and wild pigs. It is responsible for serious economic and production losses. There was neither any treatment nor vaccine for ASF in pigs at present, the notification said.

The government has invoked sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, to impose the ban and declare the State a ‘Controlled Area’ in respect of ASF affecting pigs.

Following the outbreaks in Bihar and the north-east, the Central government had advised advanced preparedness and preventive measures in Kerala in accordance with the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever.

Vigilance has been tightened at inter-State border check posts. Local bodies, Motor Vehicles department and the Forest department have been directed to prevent smuggling of pigs and related products into the State through unmonitored roads or paths.

Local bodies and officers attached to various government departments have also been instructed to alert veterinary officers about the disease outbreaks in animals.

Pig farming has witnessed a boom in Kerala in the past decade. The 20th Livestock Census by the Statistics Division of the Animal Husbandry Department had revealed that the pig population in Kerala has increased from 55,782 animals in 2012 to 1,03,863 animals in 2019.