Swami Paripurna Jnanathapaswi passes away

Thiruvananthapuram

02 March 2021 20:47 IST

Santhigiri Ashram vice president Swami Paripurna Jnanathapaswi passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

He had been admitted to Sree Gokulam Medical College on February 24 and was under treatment for meningitis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke, besides geriatric diseases. The funeral will be held on the Ashram premises at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

He was ordained by Navajyothi Sree Karunakara Guru, founder of the ashram, on July 16, 1999. He served as the director of the ashram too, before serving as vice president for 10 years.