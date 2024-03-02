Suspension is not Governor’s act of vengeance, says former vet varsity V-C 

March 02, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) Vice-Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath has said that he received the order of his suspension by the Governor while he was preparing to suspend the dean and assistant warden of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode on the basis of the anti-ragging committee report on the death of Sidharthan J.S., a second year student, in the college hostel. The report, which clearly mentions the lapses on the part of the dean and assistant warden, was submitted on Friday.

“There are seven colleges under the university. The dean and assistant wardens in these colleges have the responsibility to inform the university in the event of any untoward incident,” he said. The step taken by the Governor cannot be considered an act of vengeance, Dr. Saseendranath said. “I have cordial relations with the Governor. I will not take any legal procedures against the suspension. I have only five more months of service. Action could have been taken after seeking my explanation. Arrogance of students’ unions caused the problem,” he said.

He added that he had not received any complaint against Sidharthan after his death. “Those involved in the case have a criminal mindset,” he said, adding that he welcomed a judicial investigation into the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.