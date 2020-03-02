Surendran meets Thushar

KOCHI

02 March 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Monday met Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally against the backdrop of the coming Kuttanad byelection.

Preliminary discussions were on whether the candidate would be from the BDJS, a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, or any other persons with public acceptance, the two leaders said, adding they would be looking at the winnability of the candidate. The candidate would be announced after the internal meetings were completed, Mr. Surendran said.

This was the first meeting of Mr. Surendran with the BDJS president after donning the mantle of BJP’s State president. It is also learnt that Mr. Surendran had promised to take up the demands and concerns raised by the BDJS to the national leadership.

