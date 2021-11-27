Supplyco mobile outlets to tour districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 November 2021 17:15 IST

As part of market intervention programmes to arrest price rise

Mobile outlets of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will tour all districts with subsidised commodities as part of the market intervention programmes aimed at tackling price rise, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil said on Saturday.

The Legal Metrology Department will launch inspections across the State to check overpricing of commodities, he said.

The mobile Supplyco outlets will be inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram on November 30. The scheme will be implemented in rest of the districts in the days that follow. Five mobile outlets will tour each district for two days. On a given day, a vehicle will cover at least five points in a taluk for supplying the items to ration cardholders, Mr. Anil said.

‘‘Priority will be given to coastal areas, hilly regions, tribal hamlets, isolated localities and places which lack Supplyco outlets.'' For implementing the scheme, the Supplyco will collect essential commodities that are sold at subsidised rates in 52 depots under five regions.

Care is being taken to ensure that the scheme does not affect availability of items in the regular outlets of Supplyco including Maveli stores, he added.

Four types of rice

Supplyco sells four types of rice at prices ranging from ₹23 to ₹25 a kg and nine other items including sugar, coconut oil, chillies and green gram at subsidised rates.

Mr. Anil said the market intervention drive of the Civil Supplies Department is paying off. Over the past three days, 5,919 tonnes of essential commodities have reached the Supplyco outlets. As many as 5,80,847 packets of coconut oil have been made available in 1800 outlets state-wide, he said.

''The best way to curb the price rise is by making sure that subsidised items reach more people.'' Arrangements have been made for making available all essential items, barring red cow pea whose production is down, he said.

The Minister warned traders of stringent action if they engage in artificially jacking up prices of essential commodities.