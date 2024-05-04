ADVERTISEMENT

Summer camps begin for tribal students

May 04, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tribal children attending the first summer camp with P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, at the Nedumkayam tribal hamlet. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Summer camps named Bache Gandhe exclusively being held for tribal students began at Nilambur on Thursday. The camps are being organised by the Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS) with the support of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) as part of an integrated tribal development project.

Students from fifth standard to plus-two classes are attending the camps. They are exposed to a wide variety of programmes, including recreation of traditional knowledge imparting system. Some arts from yesteryear are being introduced to the children with the help of elderly people.

The camps will have presentations of dance forms, story and poetry writing sessions, nature sessions, and exclusive sessions on river conservation.

JSS chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, inaugurated the opening camp at Nedumkayam tribal hamlet. JSS director V. Ummer Koya, project coordinators Nikhil K., Sunil P., and Ramya Krishnan spoke. Trainers D. Divin and Sheeja led the classes.

