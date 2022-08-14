SUCI protests against State’s liquor policy

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 14, 2022 19:15 IST

Activists of  All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan taking out a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram

All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS), the women’s wing of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI(C)], organised a march to the Secretariat in protest against the State government’s liquor policy and to demand strict measures to rein in drug proliferation.

AIMSS vice president Shaila K. John, who inaugurated the agitation, accused the government of going back on its promise to reduce liquor availability and consumption through phased prohibition by opening more liquor outlets in the State. She also faulted the government for purportedly ignoring the growing drug menace, particularly among the youth. Educational institutions have also come under the grip of the problem that has resulted in several incidents of atrocities against women and children.

State president S. Soubagyakumari and secretary K.M. Beevi also spoke.

