Kerala

Substance suspected to be ambergris recovered by fishermen

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 22, 2022 22:07 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 22:07 IST

Fishermen who set out to sea from Vizhinjam in the district recovered what is suspected to be ambergris, a highly valued substance produced in the intestine of sperm whales.

The substance has been sent for lab tests that will be needed to ascertain whether the 'catch' is indeed ambergris. Yellowish in colour and weighing over 20 kg, it was found floating several kilometres off the Vizhinjam coast and recovered by the local fishermen.

