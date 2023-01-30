Students to play key role in poverty eradication project launched in Alappuzha

January 30, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

School students in Alappuzha are set to play an important role in eradicating poverty in society. Children for Alleppey-Orupidi Nanma, an initiative mooted by the Alappuzha district administration, which aims to provide food items to the needy was launched on Monday. The project was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at a function held in Government Higher Secondary School, Cherthala South.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Prasad said the project was a model one. “The most important aspect of the project is that children are taking the initiative to eradicate poverty. The food items they provide will ensure that no one goes hungry,” the Minister said.

As part of the project, the first Monday of every month will be observed as a ‘community service day’ in schools. Essentials will be collected from students and the same will be distributed to the needy. The brainchild of District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, the project, according to officials, will develop sharing mentality in students.

“All schools in the district including government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE will join the initiative,” said an official.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided over the function. A.M. Ariff, MP, Cherthala South grama panchayat president V.S. Sinimol and others attended the function.