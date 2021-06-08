Students concerned over Plus One exams in Sept.

KOCHI

Increased load for students as Plus Two online classes are set to begin soon

Students who entered the Plus Two classes in the new academic year remain a worried lot as they face the challenge of preparing for the Plus One examination scheduled in September along with pursuing the second-year online classes.

Many youngsters and their parents have taken to social media to express their concerns. With the government deciding to go ahead with the Plus One exam despite the pandemic situation, the students fear that they would not be able to bear the increased load of preparing for the Plus One exam while attending the online Plus Two classes. The trial online classes for Plus Two programmes began in the KITE VICTERS web channel on Monday.

“How are we supposed to keep track of the Plus Two classes and prepare for the Plus One exam scheduled in September simultaneously,” they asked. Many students point out that they are yet to receive guidance on how to approach the Plus One exam.

Teachers, on condition of anonymity, admit that many, especially in regions like Idukki and Wayanad, were not able to access the online sessions for Plus One classes in the previous academic year for want of proper Internet connection and mobile towers for ensuring seamless connectivity.

“The situation was no different even in some of the areas in city limits. These students are finding it really tough to cope up with the present situation,” they say.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has said that the students need to concentrate on the 'focus areas' prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training for the Plus One exam in September.

Only those candidates who have appeared for all subjects in the Plus One exam and completed the Plus Two course will be eligible to register for the Plus Two exam next year, according to the notification issued by the authorities.