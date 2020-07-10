KOCHI

10 July 2020 23:50 IST

Virtual event by KSUM to recognise technology solutions to fight COVID-19

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is set to hold an event to recognise technology solutions developed by students to fight COVID-19.

The KSUM has invited applications from those who have been engaged in developing such innovative tech products across the world during the lockdown. Those selected will get an opportunity to exhibit their products at the virtual Student Innovator Meet on July 25, and also interact with industry experts, academicians, start-up founders, and investors.

The product details can be submitted at https://innovationsunlocked.startupmission.in on or before July 15. The meet will showcase how the new generation used the lockdown period for fighting the global pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

The event is part of the KSUM’s continued efforts to handhold student innovators by turning their ideas into commercially viable products by the time they step out of college. The meet, which features workshops and knowledge sessions, seeks to support students and innovators seeking a break in entrepreneurial ventures.

“We believe that student innovators have great potential to become entrepreneurs and can contribute to economic development through their innovations,” a top KSUM official said.