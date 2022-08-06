Kerala

Stop toll collection on ill-maintained national highways: Satheesan

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 06, 2022 21:36 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:36 IST

 

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday demanded that the District Collectors of Thrissur and Ernakulam be asked to halt toll collection on the pothole-filled national highway (NH 544) on which a motorist was killed in an accident caused by a gaping crater on Friday night.  

Addressing the media here, Mr. Satheesan said the Public Works Minister was sarcastic when the Opposition demanded a discussion in the Assembly on the state of PWD roads and national highways. He accused the State government of being callous about road maintenance. The government, he said, had failed to ensure that contractors carried out maintenance of roads which carried a guarantee.

Mr. Satheesan also accused the government of failing to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance of roads.

