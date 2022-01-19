Stone laid for skill development centre at Nilambur

MALAPPURAM

19 January 2022 22:22 IST

Modi Govt aiming at development by taking all into confidence: Muraleedharan

V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, said on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi Government was aiming at the country’s development by taking all sections of people into confidence.

Speaking after laying the foundation for a skill development centre sanctioned by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) at Nilambur on Wednesday, Mr. Muraleedharan said that the world was demanding the country’s human resource and its skills. “In Kerala alone, the Centre sanctioned ₹41 crore for uplift of the minorities,” he said.

While Mr. Muraleedharan laid the foundation for the skill development centre through videoconferencing, P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, laid the foundation stone for a girls’ hostel sanctioned under the PMJVK on the Nilambur Orphanage campus.

He thanked the Modi Government for sanctioning the skill development centre and the girls’ hostel under the PMJVK. The Union Government sanctioned ₹7.92 crore for the skill development centre and ₹9.97 crore for the girls’ hostel in response a minority skill development project submitted by Mr. Wahab. The hostel will have the facility to accommodate 216 girls.

P.K. Basheer, MLA, presided over the function. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and V. Sivadasan, MP, were the chief guests at the function.

District Panchayat vice president Ismail Moothedam, Nilambur block panchayat president P. Pushpavalli, Nilambur Municipal Chairperson Mattummal Salim, State Minorities Welfare director A.M. Jafar, State Waqaf Board chief executive officer B.M. Jamal, District Development Commissioner S. Premk Krishnan, and Central Waqaf Council member Atau Rahman were among those who spoke.