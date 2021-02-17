Stone laid for RTC mobility hub

A graphic image of the proposed mobility hub in Alappuzha.

ALAPPUZHA

17 February 2021 23:19 IST

₹129-cr. KIIFB-funded project to come up on 4.07 acres in Alappuzha

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the KSRTC Alappuzha mobility hub.

The mobility hub with a total built-up area of 1,75,000 sq ft will come up on 4.07 acres at the KSRTC bus station here at a cost of ₹129 crore funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The multi-storey structure in the model of a snake boat will have bus terminals, multiplex theatre, restaurants, commercial complex, retail shops, and hospitality services. Other components proposed include fuel station, maintenance garage and repairing area for buses, and a separate KSRTC office with facilities for staff accommodation.

As per the design, the bus terminal area is spread over 58,000 sq ft. Seventeen pickup and drop-off points are provided in order to control crowds during peak hours. The ground floor of the facility will host a cafeteria, A/C and non A/C waiting lounges for male and female passengers, toilets, information desk and a waiting area. The first floor will have facilities for parking 37 buses. A total of 32,628 sq ft commercial area is extended across three floors. Single-room rental facilities for 21 females and 19 males along with separate dormitory facilities will be arranged on the top floor.

7-storey parking

A four-star hotel of 11,980 sq ft with separate entry lobby, multi-cuisine restaurant, suite rooms, bar, swimming pool, health club and roof garden facing the scenic backwaters is another attraction. The multiplex theatre with a total area of 12,044 sq ft will have two screens of 140 capacity each. A restaurant can accommodate 90 people at a time. The bus terminal is provided with a seven-storey puzzle type multi-level car parking, which can accommodate 150 cars.