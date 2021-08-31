Steps on to modernise PDS to check pilferage: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 August 2021 20:34 IST

‘94% of ration card holders collected Onam special food kits’

The government is planning to establish godowns in each taluk within the next five years to scientifically store ration goods, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

The move is part of the ongoing steps to modernise the public distribution system (PDS) to prevent malpractices, including pilferage of ration items. Trucks enlisted to transport ration items would be equipped with GPS-tracking devices and godowns would come under a surveillance system, the Minister told media persons at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists here on Tuesday.

“Pilferage of items while being transported from godowns to ration outlets is a sad reality. The government aimed to establish godowns under the direct control of the Food and Civil Supplies Department. The use of private godowns will be minimised. Discussions are under way with the State Planning Board to finalise the project,” he said.

Fake Khadi masks

The Minister said that investigations were under way into the allegations of malpractices in the procurement of Khadi masks and carry bags for distribution with food kits. A scrutiny of 100 samples of the masks conducted at the regional laboratory of the Textile Committee in Kannur found 90% of them to be fake Khadi. The vigilance wing of the Supplyco had been investigating it and the reports were awaited. Stringent action would be adopted against those responsible, he said.

Mr. Anil said nearly 94% (around 86 lakh) of the ration card holders in the State had collected the government’s Onam special food kits. Compared to last year, around 2 lakh kits more were supplied this year.

Among the priority groups, 97.64% of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holders and 97.5% of priority house hold (PHH) card holders had been given the kits. He said the reasons for the remaining not availing themselves of the free kits would be studied, adding that there was the possibility of more ineligible people holding cards meant for priority groups. He said 1,36,226 such cards had been surrendered by ineligible persons. These included 10,952 AAY cards and 71,317 PHH cards. They would be redistributed among deserving sections in the next few months, he said.