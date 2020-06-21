Steady rise in graph with 133 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

21 June 2020 20:02 IST

Over one hundred cases reported for the third consecutive day in State

After a brief spell, the State’s COVID-19 case graph seems to be climbing steadily again, with over one hundred cases being reported for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Yet, with 133 new cases and 93 recoveries on a single day, the State seems to be holding it together for the time being, the number of active cases being 1,490.

While 123 of the new cases are imported cases of infection, local transmission seems to have resulted in the infection in 10 others, including a health worker in Idukki. The official data released by the government does not reveal if these cases have occurred through contact with known sources or whether these cases have been acquired by people from the community through unknown sources.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 3,172 persons have tested positive for the infection since the outbreak began, of whom 1,659 have recovered and 1,490 are undergoing treatment. Til date, 21 deaths have been reported.

A total of 1,43,969 persons have been put under surveillance and quarantine in various districts. These include primary and secondary contacts of patients as well as the 2,050 persons who developed mild symptoms and have been isolated in hospitals in districts.

On Sunday alone, 325 persons were admitted in the hospital for isolation and observation.

The State has so far tested samples from 1,37,475 persons. This apart, 38,146 samples from the population have also been tested as part of sentinel surveillance.

Seven new regions from Kollam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have newly entered the hotspot list, while nine regions in Thrissur and Kollam districts were dropped from the list on Sunday.

The State currently has 109 hotspots.