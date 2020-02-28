State’s record comes in for praise at nutrition meet

Thiruvananthapuram

28 February 2020 01:01 IST

Kerala on a par with developed nations, says Governor

All efforts to resolve micronutrient deficiency should be focussed on women and children so that the foundation can be laid for a healthier generation, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

The efforts taken by Kerala to improve the nutritional status of children and to resolve micronutrient deficiency will see the State on a par with developed nations, he added. Mr. Khan was inaugurating the national nutrition meet being organised by the Department of Women and Children here on Thursday.

UN goal

Ending hunger and malnutrition is one of the Sustainable Development Goals put forth by the United Nations but despite the improvements made by the country in child health, malnutrition continues to be a major issue.

A healthy woman is empowered and it is from her that a healthy family can be built. A diverse diet can help resolve the issue of micronutrient deficiency but not all can afford such a diet. Food fortification is an area where there should be more attention so that the nutritional deficiencies of the masses can be resolved, Mr. Khan pointed out. He was all praise for the manner in which Kerala was nurturing its woman and children.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the government was trying to ensure that tasty yet nutritious food are being provided to children in schools, including anganwadis. The Health Department was joining hands with the Agriculture Department to promote pesticide-free food, she said. The theme of the two-day meet is Hidden Hunger- Challenges and the Way Forward.