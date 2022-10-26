State will be made more industry-friendly : Balagopal

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 26, 2022 20:10 IST

Industrial centers will be strengthened across the State and better employment opportunities will be generated to ensure rural development, Finance Minister K.N. Balgopal said here on Wednesday.

He was inaugurating Kareepra Industrial Estate constructed by the district panchayat at Kadaikode. “The activities of industrial estates will be extended to more areas for the comprehensive development of the sector. Innovative initiatives will be supported and the State will be made more industry-friendly by providing timely infrastructure for the entrepreneurs,” he said.

The industrial estate at Kareepra garama panchayat was built by spending ₹10 crores and the project was included in the annual plan of the district panchayat. At present a total of nine industrial estates are functioning in various gram panchayats of the district.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel presided over the function while standing committee heads, Kottarakkara block panchayat president P. Shivaprasad, Kareepra garama panchayat president P. S. Prasobha, and District Industry Center manager R. Dinesh were also present on the occasion.

