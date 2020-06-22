State to feed captive elephants

Alappuzha

22 June 2020 19:00 IST

Animal Husbandry Department’s move during the COVID-19 crisis

The State government has started the distribution of food to captive elephants in the State.

It was inaugurated by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman at Mararikulam, near here, on Monday.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Thilothaman said by the move the government was ensuring that not only human beings but animals too did not go hungry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Earlier, elephant owners approached the Chief Minister seeking aid after their revenues dried up as a result of cancellation of temple festivals and other functions due to the pandemic. To overcome the crisis, the State government has earmarked an amount of ₹5 crore for the Animal Husbandry sector. Free food will be provided to all captive elephants in the State for 40 days,” the Minister said.

Food would be distributed by the Animal Husbandry Department with the support of the State Forest Department, he said. Food kit would contain eight items including wheat, ragi, horse gram, jaggery, green gram, and so on. Officials said each elephant would be provided food worth ₹400 every day by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Mararikulam South grama panchayat president Indira Thilakan, district Animal Husbandry Officer P.K. Santhosh Kumar, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director S. Sindhu, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), Alappuzha, Fen Antony, and others attended the function.