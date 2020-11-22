Kerala reports 5,254 new cases, 27 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

Test positivity rate at 10.94%

Kerala reported 5,254 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 48,015 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 5,62,695 cases. The test positivity rate was 10.94% even though the samples tested had dipped to 48,015.

For the 15th consecutive day, more recoveries were reported than new cases, with 6,227 COVID patients testing negative. The active case load of the State declined by another 1,000 cases to touch 65,856.

Another 27 deaths were added to the official list on Sunday, taking the State’s COVID-19 toll to 2,049. Eight of these deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, six from Thrissur, five from Alappuzha, three each from Kollam and Malappuram and one each from Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Of the 5,254 new cases on Sunday, 5,160 are locally acquired infections, with sources of 662 cases remaining untraced. The number of healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 is 53.

Malappuram reported the highest number of cases at 796, Kozhikode 612, Thrissur 543, Ernakulam 494, Palakkad 468, Alapuzha 433, Thiruvananthapuram 383, Kottayam 355, Kollam 314, Kannur 233, Idukki 220, Pathanamthitta 169, Wayanad 153 and Kasaragod 81 cases.