State posts 3,254 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

28 February 2021 23:30 IST

Test positivity rate at 5.18%, active cases drop below 50,000

Kerala’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 rose to 10,59,403, with the State reporting 3,254 new cases on Sunday, when 62,769 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 5.18%.

Of the 62,769 tests done by the State, 33,006 were rapid antigen assay while the RT-PCR test numbered 28,085. Other molecular diagnostic tests like Truenat, CBNAAT, constituted the remaining tests.

The State has been reporting significantly higher number of recoveries than new cases for the past several days, helping the active case pool drop steadily. On Sunday, with 4,333 recoveries, the active case pool dropped below 50,000 to 49,420 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began thus rose to 10,05,497 cases.

15 deaths

The addition of 15 new deaths to the official list on Sunday has taken the State’s cumulative COVID-19 toll to 4,197.

Thrissur and Alappuzha reported four deaths each, Thiruvananthapuram three, Kollam two while Kottayam and Kasaragod reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 658 as on Sunday, according to official reports, with 199 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Highest in Kozhikode

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 387, Kottayam 363, Malappuram 354, Ernakulam 352, Kollam 315, Pathanamthitta 266, Alappuzha 247, Thrissur 201, Kannur 181, Thiruvananthapuram 160, Kasaragod 123, Idukki 118, Wayanad 99, Palakkad 88, and Idukki 71 cases.