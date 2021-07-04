State police forays into UAV forensics

Thiruvananthapuram

Police say drones pose challenges

Kerala police have forayed into the relatively new field of drone forensics. It has set up a UAV Forensic Laboratory (UFL) at the State Police Cyberdome here.

Recently, the UFL analysed a drone brought down by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the international border in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

It sifted through the device’s storage/memory card, dissected its software and hardware and studied the networking details. An analysis of its GPS module revealed the locations the drone had traversed over and its operational history.

Soon, the UFL provided the BSF with the IP address of the person believed to have remotely controlled the device.

A senior official said drones posed a new set of challenges for the police. Criminals could use them for smuggling contraband.

A repurposed industrial drone could easily cart 2.5 kg of marijuana across rugged border terrain. Lawbreakers could kit drones out with crude explosives and drop the payload on their targets remotely.

They could use drones to spy on others, peek inside high-rise apartments and eavesdrop on conversations with audio sensors. Offenders could use drones to breach no-fly zones or scan strategic locations.

The State police had banned the use of unregistered drones in 2019. Moreover, it had set limits on where owners could deploy them. For instance, drones are banned from whizzing over crowds or restricted airspace.

However, the ban has remained largely on paper. Scores of persons operate unregistered drones for recreational or amateur filming purposes. The police have also sensed a rise in the use of homemade drones.

Investigators said that drones left no physical evidence behind, making it difficult for the police to capture their remote operators. “Unlike a classic crime scene, drones leave no DNA evidence, fingerprints or digital signature behind. The police are often left clueless. Drones hold an appeal for criminals because they are difficult to track, trace and intercept,” an official said.

Cyberdome hoped to aid the police capture and analyse data from captured or recovered drones. “We could use the data to identify when and where the drone was used and perhaps who flew it. It could lead us to the perpetrator and the motive,” he said. State Police Chief Anil Kant and nodal officer, Cyberdome, Manoj Abraham, ADGP, are heading the unit.