State looking to become the best globally in education: Minister

January 29, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Achievements of the State in the public education sector should be held on to tightly, Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the anniversary celebrations of Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, here on Saturday.

The Minister said Kerala which was at the forefront in public education in the State was trying to achieve international standards. Excellence in public education had won the State national recognition. The Public Education Rejuvenation Mission had catapulted the State’s school education to the best in the country. Kerala was in the first position in the NITI Aayog’s School Education Quality Index for the past six years. It was also a long way ahead of the State ranked second. Now, the aim was to be counted among the best globally. The excellent buildings of State schools were indications of the State’s public education standards, Mr. Rajesh said. Teachers with a sense of responsibility and active parent-teacher organisations were the force behind public education. The government would continue to take up activities launched with the support of the public to improve excellence in public education, he said.

The Minister honoured winners of various competitions. He also released the cover page of the school magazine. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function attended by actor Kishore.