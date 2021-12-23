State logs 2,514 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

23 December 2021 20:08 IST

COVID death toll rises to 45,861

The State on Thursday logged 2,514 new cases of COVID-19 infection with Thiruvananthapuram recording the highest (458), followed by Ernakulam (369) and Kozhikode (305). As many as 55,631 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 45,861 with 54 deaths registered on Thursday, along with 269 mortalities accounted for as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

The authorities clamped down with strict containment measures in six local body wards where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio was higher than 10. Of the 1,31,345 persons under surveillance in various districts, 1,27,397 are under home/ institutional quarantine and 3,948 in hospitals.

Only 8.8% of the active caseload of 26,605 have been admitted to hospitals/ field hospitals, according to the Health department. Of the fresh cases, 18 had arrived from other States, while 2,340 were infected through contact and the source of infection in 138 persons remained unknown.

As many as 3,427 persons recovered from the infection.