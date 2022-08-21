State has filled all govt. jobs vacancies unlike Centre: CM

2 lakh appointments were made through the PSC in the State in the past six years

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 21, 2022 00:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala government follows a divergent policy from the Union government as far as filling vacancies in government services are concerned, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the 49th State Conference of the Kerala Public Service Commission Employees Union here on Saturday, he said that as many as 2 lakh appointments were made through the PSC in the State in the past six years, while around 10 lakh posts are lying vacant in institutions under the Union government.

"In the past years, only 0.33% of those who have applied for Central services have got a job. Even institutions which used to have a high recruitment rate in the past are under a recruitment freeze. However in Kerala, a committee functions under the Chief Secretary just to report vacancies in the various departments. Even during the COVID-19 period, when the country came to a standstill, the Kerala PSC was able to give 29,000 job advices. During the same period, only 4,119 appointments were made through the UPSC," said Mr.Vijayan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Union President K.Sebastin presided over the function. PSC Chairperson M.K.Sakeer inaugurated a send-off meeting in the afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app