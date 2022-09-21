State govt responsible for failures in farm sector: Shobha Karandlaje

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has blamed the State government’s ‘Tughlaqian’ reforms for its inability to achieve self-sufficiency in the farm sector.

Speaking to media persons during her tour of the Attingal Parliamentary constituency on Tuesday, Ms. Karandlaje said the State relied heavily on liquor and lottery sales, while doing little to promote industries and agriculture. The government has refused to implement many of the schemes implemented by the Centre to boost the farm sector, she alleged, while accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of making visits to the national capital for political gains alone. She also faulted the government for neglecting the tourism sector in the State.

Offering her take on the spat between the State government and the Governor, the Union Minister backed the latter for his efforts to “protect universities from corrupt acts”. Ms. Karandlaje also claimed the State has become unsafe for women and children under the LDF rule. While around 60,000 cases have been registered for alleged atrocities against women in the State within a year, several perpetrators have gone scot-free, she alleged.