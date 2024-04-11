ADVERTISEMENT

State government files police complaint against social media handle

April 11, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has filed a police complaint in connection with a fake news on X, formerly Twitter, in the name of its school textbooks. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, in the complaint to the State Police Chief, alleged that it was another bid to spread animosity against the State.

A handle on X by the name of ‘Mr Sinha’ had posted pages from a textbook attributing it to be one published by the State government. The post had content and pictures with the aim of “sowing seeds of divisiveness in society and harming Kerala’s good name,” the Minister said.

The post claimed that communal content in the textbook pages was taught by the State government in its schools and that was how “commies brainwash the little kids.”

The book was not published by the State government’s General Education department, Mr. Sivankutty said. “Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie and unity among Keralites. No room for hatred – precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here,” he said.

Spreading such propaganda could not be tolerated, Mr. Sivankutty said. The complaint sought immediate steps to remove the post from the social media handle and legal action against its creator.

