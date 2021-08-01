State continues to log over 20,000 daily cases

Thiruvananthapuram

01 August 2021 20:20 IST

Test positivity rate put at 12.14%

The State has been logging over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily since the past six days and on Sunday registered 20,728 new cases, when 1,70,690 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 12.14%.

Advertising

Advertising

The active case pool has been climbing steadily and rose to 1,67,379, with 17,792 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

With 56 deaths added to the official list, the total death now stands at 16,837.

The number of hospitalisations and ICU occupancy figures have been showing an increase since the past three days and need close monitoring as these figures signal the way the pandemic can impact the health system.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 2,402. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID have been showing an increase over the past three days and now stands at 28,596.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients, in both public and private hospitals, increased for the second day in a row to reach 1,980. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also showed an increase for the second day to touch 777.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 34,11,489.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,770 cases, Thrissur 2,689, Kozhikode 2, 434, Ernakulam 2,246, Palakkad 1,882, Kollam 1,336, Kannur 1,112, Thiruvananthapuram 1,050, Alappuzha 1,046, Kottayam 963, Kasaragod 707, Wayanad 666, Idukki 441 and Pathanamthitta 386.