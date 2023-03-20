ADVERTISEMENT

Start-up provides automation push for hydroponic farm

March 20, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

uFarms.io is an agricultural start-up established by eight youngsters

The Hindu Bureau

The  uFarms team at the fully automated hydroponic farm set up by Uptown Urban Farms at Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram.

In a technology-driven farming initiative, uFarms.io, an agricultural start-up established by eight youngsters, has extended its Internet of Things (IoT) farm automation system to set up a commercial hydroponic farm in the capital.

The fully automated Uptown Urban Farms set up in 16,000 sqft at Karamana, uses the hydroponics method of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution without soil. Hydroponics is gaining popularity as a method to cultivate pesticide-free high-quality vegetables in very limited spaces. It ensures ensures high yields and low water consumption besides, making agriculture possible even in areas without fertile soil.

With the help of sensors placed in the farm and a smartphone, the technology developed by uFarms is capable of automating nutrient mixing, dosing, fertigation, and climate control systems in the farm.  The company supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) claims that the system is customisable, flexible, and compatible with pre-existing fertigation pumps, valves, mixers, dosers, AC units, fans, and grow lights of varying power capacities.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the farm on Sunday.

Ebin Alias, a co-founder of uFarms, said the start-up had plans to widen the scope of commercial hydroponics and automate farms in the State. “In the initial stage, 7,000 ‘palaks’ are grown here and we hope to harvest 1.5 tonnes of yield in 35 days,” he added.

The uFarms team consists of eight youngsters—Ebin Alias, Thanveer Ahemed S, Richard M. Joy, Prince John Joseph, Sangeeth Surendran, Ajay Basil Varghese, Prajosh Premdaa, and Jopaul John.

