Start-up gets a shot in the arm with CSIR-NIIST back-up for making eco-friendly disposable cups

March 14, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thanks to the technology support of the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here, a start-up led by a Gulf-returnee couple has come out with paper cups with plant-based edible oil as coating to substitute plastic-coated cups that pose a threat to the environment.

Varsya Eco Solutions, the company founded by Nitheesh Sundaresan and Anu Asok, has displayed their eco-friendly products at the Millet Exhibition being held as part of the ongoing ‘One Week One Lab (OWOL)’ programme of CSIR-NIIST on its campus at Pappanamcode here.

Hit by the pandemic, the couple returned from the Middle East in May 2020 and set up their start-up in June 2020. Recalling the situation that led them to venture into eco-friendly biodegradable products, Anu Asok said take-away containers were needed during the COVID-19 period and hence bagasse containers using sugarcane waste to meet the demand. They also developed cassava bags and books, pens and pencils from recycled paper waste.

According to Ms. Anu, plastic coating in paper cups was a challenge for them when they planned to venture into the export business. “We discussed it with various research institutes in the country and finally got a solution from CSIR-NIIST,” she said.

“Using the technology, we coated the containers using plant-based edible oil instead of plastic. The technology transfer was held in March 2022 and we are planning to launch the product in the market by April,” she said.

Meanwhile, the start-up was also engaged in a second collaboration with CSIR-NIIST to develop an agro waste-based alternative to thermocol, mainly using the remnants of tender coconut.

Headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Varsya has a range of products including toxin-free cookware, utensils, and compostable disposable tableware.

The Millet Expo also features various stalls by public and private institutions with millet-based products taking centre stage.