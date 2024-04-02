Stage set for Ramzan prayer meet at Madin Academy

April 02, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Swalat Nagar of Madin Academy is braced to host the annual prayer conference on Saturday evening. Tens of thousands of traditional Sunni believers from across the State are expected to attend the night-long prayer gathering to be held on the 27th eve of Ramzan in anticipation of Lailathul Qadir, the holiest night for Muslims.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the meet which, according to the organisers, will be the biggest Ramzan gathering outside Makkah and Madina. It will mark the anniversary of the monthly Swalat programme being held at Madin Academy.

Madin Academy had heralded Ramzan by unrolling a month-long programme of spiritual gatherings. They included various sessions of spirituality, knowledge, relief, Iftar, and commemoration.

All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar will inaugurate the prayer meet on Saturday. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliar will preside over the function.

Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari will deliver the keynote address. Samastha secretary Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar and Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi will address the crowds.

There will be a mass Iftar at sunset on Saturday. The organisers said that it would be the largest mass Iftar to be held in the country. The Iftar will follow green protocol, they said.

Shamianas and auditoriums will be arranged for participants. There will be more than 100 helpdesks, they said. Madin Academy will webcast the programme for the convenience of expatriates. There will be a volunteer corps comprising 5,555 members.

A ziyarat tour was held on Monday to the shrines of Sufi scholars in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Samastha president E. Sulaiman Musliar hoisted the flag on Monday.

