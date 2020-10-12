St. Mary’s school gets maximum IT equipment

Thiruvananthapuram

12 October 2020 00:09 IST

691 installed in various classrooms of the school

St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, here has received the maximum number of IT equipment installed as part of the high-tech classroom project in the district.

A pressnote issued here today said as many as 691 equipment have been installed in various classrooms of St. Mary’s school. Nellimoodu New Higher Secondary School has received 356, and Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, 342 equipments.

High-tech classrooms

As many as 31,130 IT equipment have been installed in 1,270 schools in the district as part of the State’s achievement of becoming the first to have high-tech classrooms in all schools, the pressnote added.

Installation of the high-tech equipment has been completed in Classes I to VII in 868 government and aided schools and in Classes VIII to XII in 402 schools. These include 9,507 laptops; 5,775 multimedia projector; 7,970 USB speaker; 3,694 mounting accessories; 2,613 screen; 379 DSLR camera; 399 multi-function printer; 401 HD webcam; and 392 43-inch televisions.

High-speed broadband Internet was also installed in 1,032 schools. IT training was given to 15,194 teachers.

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is implementing the high-tech school project as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. An amount of ₹56.17 crore - ₹48.61 crore from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and ₹7.56 crore from the local level – have been utilised in the district, KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said.

CM to declare

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the completion of the projects and declare the State first in the country to become completely digital in the education sector on Monday.