SSLC, VHSE exams to resume on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram

25 May 2020 20:27 IST

Elaborate safety arrangements in view of COVID-19 threat

The SSLC and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations will resume in the State on Tuesday amid unprecedented arrangements against the backdrop of the COVID-19 threat. The higher secondary examinations are slated to begin on Wednesday.

Around 13.74 lakh students are expected to appear for these examinations. As many as 4,22,450 students will appear for the SSLC examinations in 2,945 centres. There are nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep. The examinations will be held from 1.45 p.m.

VHSE

The VHSE examinations will be held in the morning on Tuesday. There are 389 examination centres.

As many as 56,345 will appear for VHSE Plus One and Plus Two examinations.

Higher secondary

On Wednesday, 4,00,704 students will appear for the higher secondary examinations in 2,032 centres. There are eight centres in the Gulf, nine in Lakshadweep and six centres in Mahe.

A total of 10,920 students who had applied for exam centre change were sanctioned the same. Nearly 180 students who had returned to Lakshadweep were also allowed centre change.

Arrangements

The General Education Department has made elaborate arrangements for the examinations in association with the Health Department authorities.

Students from outside the State and those in quarantine will appear for the examinations in separate classrooms. Sanitised corridors (red channel) will be arranged for them and their guardians to travel to and from the examination centres.

Students in containment zones will sit for the examinations in schools in the regions itself.

Classrooms and furniture have been disinfected with the support of local self-government institutions and the Fire and Rescue Services. Masks for students and teachers, handwash and sanitisers, and gloves for teachers are ready. Infrared thermometers for thermal scanning of students have also been distributed.

Only 20 students will be seated in a classroom. Students are also being asked to bring drinking water and refrain from sharing stationery.

Answer scripts will be deposited in plastic bags, stored separately and opened for valuation only after seven days.

Help desks

Schools are setting up help desks in association with parent-teacher associations to prevent crowding before and after exams. Travel arrangements for students are being ensured through KSRTC services and buses of schools which are exam centres and even those of nearby schools as part of micro plans prepared by the schools.

Physical distancing

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., in a statement, has urged parents to refrain from making their wards anxious and impressed upon them the need to follow directions properly. These include maintaining physical distancing with friends, using masks at all times, heading straight home after the examinations, and taking bath before interacting with others. Parents accompanying children to schools should observe physical distancing. Students should reach schools half an hour before the examinations, says the statement.

Police to be deployed

The police will be deployed at examination centres and police vehicles will be pressed into service for students who fail to find other means of transport. District- level police officers have been directed to ensure smooth travel for vehicles carrying students.

Women police officers will be posted at examination centres to assist girls and Janamaithri police will be deployed in vehicles carrying students from tribal belts. They will also assist officials from the Education and Health Departments in maintaining physical distancing and other regulations.

District police control rooms have been directed to keep a constant tab on exam centres.