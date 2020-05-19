SSLC exams on schedule, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram

19 May 2020 20:05 IST

‘Education dept. will ensure social-distancing norms in exam halls’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the government would hold Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations as per schedule.

He dismissed the allegation of the Congress that his “obstinacy” had rendered 13 lakh students vulnerable to the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Mr. Vijayan said the fears of the Congress were out of place. The Education Department had ensured that students would be seated well apart in examination halls.

The students should mandatorily wear masks and sanitise their hands before they entered the hall. The Chief Minister said attending a written examination for an hour or two could not be compared to the risk of opening schools.

Students would spend nearly a day cooped up with other students and teachers in classrooms, increasing the risk of transmission, he said.

Travel arrangements

Students who found it challenging to reach examination centres could seek the help of the government. The State would make travel arrangements for them.

Mr. Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open NEET centres in the Gulf for Indian students stranded there. They should not lose an opportunity to appear for tests.

He said the Education Department would commence training of teachers via VICTERS channel from June 1. Virtual classes would soon shift to the VICTERS.

Mr. Vijayan has written a letter to Union Minister for Human Resources Ramesh Pokhriyal, to make it mandatory for cable networks and DTH service providers to include VICTERS.

Liquor policy

Mr. Vijayan made light of the contention of the Opposition that he had opened liquor retail to the private sector after receiving a considerable backhander. “They are speaking from their own experience and old habits. Such methods did not apply to the current government,” he said.

He scoffed at the Opposition’s allegation that a private, public relations agency calibrated his reaction at the daily COVID-19 news briefing. He pushed back by stating that he spoke freely and never required any such prop. “You (journalists) know me. And the people know me,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said he was not opposed to an all-party meeting as suggested by the Opposition. “We will hold it at the correct time.”