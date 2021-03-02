Sri M did mediation: Jayarajan

KANNUR

02 March 2021 23:53 IST

‘He held talks with RSS to end violence in Kannur’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P. Jayarajan on Tuesday said talks were held with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur under the mediation of spiritual leader Sri M.

Writing on Facebook that society needed to understand the facts about this discussion, he said the meeting in Kannur was held after a discussion in Thiruvananthapuram, which was with the participation of the Chief Minister. Sri M took the initiative for a discussion between the RSS and CPI(M) leadership with the aim of ending the violence in Kannur.

He said the discussion came after the RSS informed Sri M that it did not want the attacks to continue. All other bilateral discussions took place in the presence of those in charge of the district administration. There was a covert attempt to portray the peace talks as a secret pact between the CPI(M) and the RSS.

Mr. Jayarajan said even after the talks, there were clashes between the CPI(M) and the RSS in Kannur.

The conflict between the CPI(M) and the RSS had been going on for decades.

“It is the agenda of the Jamaat-e-Islami to portray the peace talks as a secret affair,” Mr. Jayarajan said. The efforts made by Sri M. were with the good intention of bringing lasting peace in this matter, he added.

BJP reaction

BJP State president K. Surendran said many mediation talks had been held in Kannur to end clashes between the RSS and the CPI(M). Mr. Surendran alleged the Congress was spreading fake news to get political mileage. It was not the first time such talks were held to end RSS-CPI(M) clashes. P. Parameswaran and E.M.S. Namboodiripad also had held peace talks. The party had no links with the land allotted to Satsang Foundation founder Sri M, he said.

(With input from Idukki bureau)