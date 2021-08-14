Sreejesh to be brand ambassador of adventure tourism

Kochi

14 August 2021 20:33 IST

The immense tourism potential of Kadamakudy will be tapped as part of which road connectivity is being improved, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Varapuzha-Kadamakudy road that was resurfaced using BMBC and developed with a walkway and parking space here on Saturday. The improved road will help tap the area's fisheries potential. The government would take steps to improve basic infra at Kadamakudy to receive more tourists, Mr. Riyas said.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, he said a tourism master plan would be developed for Vypeen, while interacting with tourism stakeholders in the region. A mobile app having cultural and other details of different unexplored locales will be launched this year.

Olympian Sreejesh

Olympian P.R. Sreejesh will be made brand ambassador of adventure tourism in Kerala. The feasibility of operating a solar boat in Muziris would be probed.

He also visited the ancestral home of social reformer Sahodaran Ayyapan.