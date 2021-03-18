Sreedharan, Shafi file papers

PALAKKAD

18 March 2021 22:45 IST

59 candidates have submitted papers in Palakkad

BJP candidate E. Sreedharan and UDF candidate Shafi Parambil were among the 31 candidates who filed their nominations for the Assembly elections in the district on Thursday. So far, 59 candidates filed their papers in the district.

Mr. Sreedharan and Mr. Parambil are locking horns in the Palakkad constituency. Apart from them, E.T.K. Vatsan (BSP) and V. Sachidanandan (Independent) filed nominations in Palakkad.

BJP candidate Venugopalan filed his nomination in Ottappalam on Thursday. In Alathur, Pradeep K. Gopinathan (Congress) and Chandran (BSP) filed their papers.

In Tarur, K.A. Sheeba and P.P. Sudha filed nominations for the Congress, and Usha Kumari for the Welfare Party of India.

In Chittur, Independent candidate K. Prameela filed her nomination. In Nemmara, Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena candidate A.N. Anurag and Independent P. Kaladharan filed their papers.

In people’s court: UDF candidate Shafi Parambil submitting his nomination in Palakkad on Thursday. K.K. MUSTAFAH

In Malampuzha, BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar, Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Subhash Chandra Bose, and Independent S. Abdul Raheem filed their nominations.

Thrithala

In Thrithala, Congress candidate V.T. Balram and BSP candidate K.P. Rajagopalan filed the papers. In Pattambi, Congress candidate Riyas Mukkoli filed his nomination. Ameer Ali and Abdul Hameed filed their nominations for the SDPI and Haridasan for the BJP. In Shoranur, UDF candidate C.H. Firos Babu, BJP candidate Sandeep G., and SDPI candidate Mohammed Mustafa filed their nominations.

Mannarkkad

In Mannarkkad, UDF candidate N. Shamsuddin, AIADMK candidate Naseema P. and Independents P.G. James and Ajit Kumar filed their nominations.

Friday is the last date for submitting nominations. The scrutiny will take place on Saturday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Monday.