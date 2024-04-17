ADVERTISEMENT

Spreading voter awareness in a different way

April 17, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adventure activities organised on the Kovalam beach as part of raising voter awareness in the district.

Scuba diving and parasailing are not activities that one normally associates with elections. The two adventure activities were organised on the Kovalam beach as part of spreading voter awareness in the district ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

Officials supervising the district-level Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme joined hands with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Bond Safari to organise the activities.

Assistant Collector and district nodal officer for SVEEP Akhil V. Menon and DTPC secretary Shyam Krishnan were among those present. As part of raising voter awareness in urban localities, a music show was organised under SVEEP at the Manaveeyam Veedhi.

SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for promoting voter literacy.

