Spike in cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

26 July 2020 23:02 IST

91 test positive, two police personnel, health worker among those infected

The district witnessed the highest ever spike in the number of new SARS-CoV-2 cases, with a total of 91 people testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Two police personnel, a health worker and a KSRTC employee are among the newly infected persons, according to an official bulletin released here in the evening.

With this, the total number of COVID Cases in the district has gone up to 1,124 on Sunday, 420 of them getting the disease through contacts. The source of five new COVID cases remains unknown.

However, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has been put at 358 on Sunday. Of this, 349 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district while nine others have been admitted to hospitals outside the district, says the bulletin.

Under observation

As many as 376 quarantined persons, comprising patients and those having symptoms of viral infection, have been placed under observation at isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Sunday evening.

As per the bulletin, 160 persons have been admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 62 people at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, four persons at the General Hospital at Adoor, 35 persons at the COVID firstline treatment centre (CFLTC) at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, 23 persons at the CFLTC at Archana Hospital in Pandalam, 39 at CFLTC at Muthoot Nursing College in Kozhencherry, one person each at Pathanamthitta Muthoot Hospital and the Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla, 38 persons at Holy Spirit Convent in Thiruvalla and 13 others at various private hospitals in the district.

The primary contacts of COVID patients who have been tested positive for the virus infection on Sunday included people from Pazhakulam, Ranni-Pazhavangady, Kuttappuzha, Chathamala, Kottangal, Peringara, Thiruvalla, Niranom, Thelliyur, Pulikeezhu, Parumala, Vadasserikkara, Kummannoor, Naranganam, Kodumon.

In quarantine

A total of 6,023 people, 3,240 of them contacts of the already infected persons, have been placed in quarantine in different parts of the district as on Sunday.

A 74-year-old patient who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 the other day succumbed to the ailment at a private hospital in Thiruvalla Sunday night.