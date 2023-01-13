ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains on Pongal, Makaravilakku

January 13, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Southern Railway will be operating additional one-way special trains during the Pongal and Sabarimala Makaravilakku festive occasions.

Train No. 06081 Chennai Egmore–Kollam special fare train would leave Chennai Egmore at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday and reach Kollam at 1 a.m. the next day, said a release issued by the Southern Railway here on Friday.

Train No.06083 Kollam Junction–Sir Mokshagundam Visvesaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru one-way special would leave Kollam Junction at 3.15 a.m. on Sunday and and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 6.30 p.m. the same day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US