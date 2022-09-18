Special task force chases away wild elephants in Kannur district

ADVERTISEMENT

After a ten-hour long effort led by a special task force of the Forest department, three wild elephants that created panic in the Shantinagar-Karani area here were chased to the nearby protected forest area.

The mission that started on Saturday evening was completed around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday. Local residents and the police extended support to the Forest department team.

The residents switched off lights at times requested by the officials, followed all instructions, and provided water and other materials to officials engaged in the mission.

A special team under the Kannur division had arrived on Thursday afternoon to drive away the wild elephants that had camped in the residential area of ​​Karaduka block panchayat. The task force was under the supervision of Kannur Northern Circle Chief Forest Conservator.

Section Forest Officer K.R. Vijayanath, Beat Forest Officer M. Jithin and the staff of Kasaragod Flying Squad, Kannur Division, and Kasaragod Rapid Response Team were part of the drive.

Work on a solar hanging fence is progressing in the Puliparamba area here. Earlier, the DFO handed over financial assistance of ₹75,000 to Sanal of Iriyanni, who was injured while chasing an elephant into the forest.