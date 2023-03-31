Special project for cancer treatment at Neendakara taluk hospital

March 31, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Central government is considering a special project for cancer treatment at the Neendakara taluk hospital by including it under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

The assurance was given by Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani at a high-level meeting held in Delhi recently. The ₹30-crore project to provide more facilities for cancer treatment at the hospital was prepared by the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre.

The State government has recommended to the Centre to include the project under the PMJVK. A linear accelerator machine for radiation, a device used for treatment of cancer, will be installed and the required infrastructure set up under the project. The Ministry of Minority Affairs will submit the project before the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for its consideration. “The final approval of the project will be subject to the instructions and recommendations of the Ministry of Health. The project’s estimated cost will vary as per the directions of the Ministry,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT